New York State Has Put An Immediate Ban On These

New York State has announced an immediate start to a ban that aims to protect property that is threatened by wildfire.

The dry air is still here in New York State. Aside from an occasional storm, there has not been much rain. Some portions of the state are in a severe drought.

Some of the fires that are burning have been started intentionally. However, as dry as it has been, any random spark can cause a massive blaze.

High pressure is forcing much of the rain away from New York. However, there are reports that there will be a change coming that could bring snow for some areas.

In the meantime, New York State has a reminder that there is a burn BAN in place NOW.

The BAN is in place until November 30th.

Be safe and smart. If you have been outdoors, you know it is very dry and the leaves are just a large tinder box that with a spark and some wind could cause ma massive fire.