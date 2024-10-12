You have to pay a company in Pennsylvania when you get a ticket sent to your house from the automated cameras on the Thruway in New York State.

It's hard not to think this is a scam, especially lately when everything feels like it could possibly be a scam.

We got a ticket in the mail for going over 11 MPH. Apparently, the threshold for forgiveness is 10 MPH over the speed limit. The ticket will have pictures of your car from different angles, the and/or your license plate. The ticket got sent to our house, but the weird part is that they want us to send the money to Philadelphia.

There are two ways to pay that is listed on the ticket. You can pay by credit card or by check or money order. If you want to pay by check, you have to pay "NYS Work Zone Speed Enforcement Program and the address is in Pennsylvania. The company that New York State must have hired is a processing company out of state, which is pretty ironic. I know that the cameras are to keep people safe, but you can't help but think there is an element of a "money grab" for the State.

Take a look at some of the pictures below of what the ticket looks like when you get a speeding ticket from an automated camera in New York State.

What to know:

Work zone speed enforcement will be located in construction or maintenance zones on New York State controlled access highways and parkways.

Work zones with Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement will have clear signage leading up to the work zone.

Each enforcement system is run through a daily self-check before capturing violations.

After the initial warning period, if the driver of a vehicle fails to comply with the posted speed limit, the owner of that vehicle will receive a Notice of Liability in the mail.

[New York State Thruway Authority]

