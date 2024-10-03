New York State Sending LESS Money in Checks to Homeowners

Why does is seem that your checks that homeowners are getting from New York State are getting smaller and smaller?

Every year, New York State offers eligible homeowners the chance to the STAR rebate check. The STAR check is sent to homeowners as a way for financial relief during the school tax bill season. According to New York State The average check statewide in 2023 was $778 for the Basic STAR rebate and $1,407 for Enhanced STAR.

The State has started sending out basic STAR and Enhanced STAR checks and if you HAVE NOT gotten one, and are eligible, don't worry, you didn't miss out.

But, if you have gotten the STAR check, has it gone DOWN over the past couple of years? Why does it go DOWN?

It is a little confusing.

There are two systems in New York State. An "old one" and a "new one".

It depends if you signed up before or after 2019. "The amount of your STAR benefit is frozen at whatever it was in 2019. That's a state law. The amount can go down, but never up. If you use the state's new income tax system, your STAR benefit can increase by as much as 2% every year if school taxes increase", according to Syracuse.com.

Either way, make sure that you are signed up because if you are not, you are missing out on all this free money.

How do I get signed up to receive the STAR check from New York State?

You must sign up for the program otherwise, you will not get a check. You can do it online or by phone. You have to register BEFORE December 31, 2024 and, according to the State, they say a check will be cut within 30 days. Here is where to enter your information.