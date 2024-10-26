New York State Sees Massive Flu Spike On These Dates

The cooler fall air has been holding off here in New York State. However, we all know that the snow and cold will be here sooner or later and with it will be the cold and flu season.

Have you gotten a flu shot yet? It may be time for you to make a plan or to check with your physician to make sure you are prepared for the long winter and all the nasty germs that float around.

But historically speaking, when does the flu seem to spike here in New York State?

Even though you take vitamins, drink your water and try to get as much fresh air and exercise as possible, you may feel the impact of the flu. According to the data provided by the New York State Health officials, there are a couple of weeks every year that are bigger than most for reported and confirmed cases of the flu.

In 2022 and 2023, the biggest amount of cases appear to have been found in the weeks of December. ON 12/17/22, there were nearly 51 thousand cases of the flu reported and 12/30/23, there were over 30,000 cases reported.

As for 2024, the flu season ended in May with around a thousand cases.

As we get to November and the cool and damp conditions arrive, the flu will be back. Many of the doctors that we spoke with told us that the flu is not an issue just yet. Our pediatrician told our family that they have not seen any flu as of the last week of October.