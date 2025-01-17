New York State Sent MASSIVE Amounts of Money Here in 2024

There was a report that came out this morning that has New York State ranked as the #1 state for spending on education in the United States.

New York State spends $89 million per year on schools and education across the state. Of that, 39 million dollars that are spent on education comes directly from the New York State monies.

Just to put it in perspective for you how much money they spend, take a look at this stat:

The statewide average of spending per student came to an eye-popping $36,293, a 21% increase since the 2020-21 school year, the report by the budget watchdog group found', according to the New York Post.

The problem that the new report has found is that the money spent per child in the education system in New York State does not match the correlation of test scores and achievements per kid. They are in the middle of the pack when it comes to test scores. you can get all of the information from the New York State Educational Department.

NEXT: Does lottery money in New York State actually go to students and funding education in schools? Apparently, there is a wild amount of money that is sent to the education system, even though, it does not seem like the numbers add up.

The New York Lottery continues to be North America's largest and most profitable Lottery, contributing $3.8 billion in Lottery Aid to Education for FY2023-2024 to help support education in New York State", according to the New York State lottery website.

Total over time the lottery has given more than 80 BILLION dollars to public schools.