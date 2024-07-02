New York State Says NO To Gas Powered Mowers, Blowers

As July begins, summer in New York State is well underway and the grass and weeds are growing. A blast of heavy rain to start the weekend, followed by a sunny and warm week, is going to keep landscapers and homeowners busy.

But in various parks and public places across New York State, you may not hear the noise from a gas powered mower, trimmer or blower as some of the New York's crews will be only using electric powered equipment.

For most, a gas powered lawn mower or weed whacker are just what the lawn doctor ordered to cut it back. But the push to go "more green" and energy efficient is finding it's way to the landscape industry.

The Bill reads, "Prohibits the sale of gasoline powered leaf blowers and lawn mowers in the state; requires the commissioner to promulgate rules to enact such prohibition by January 1, 2025".

According to a Tweet and video from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, you will have a better experience outdoors this summer as they are converting to all electric.

There are few things as satisfying as mowing a lawn. For dads like me, it can be therapy and some time away from the daily grind. I have two acres of lawn to cut and lots of weeds and trees and brush to keep at bay. Although I am feeling the pressure of the push to be more energy efficient, I am not sold on the idea of doing away with my gas powered equipment.