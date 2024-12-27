New York State Residents Getting Massive CASH Gift Soon

There is a gift that some in New York State might have coming there way within the next few weeks and it comes at a perfect time!

The Holidays sure put a hurtin' on that bank account. In fact, some of us are still trying to get out from under the debt from this past year's Christmas splurge!

But thanks to the Federal Government, a check or direct deposit might be just the thing to help.

According to multiple reports, there is an "unclaimed" check coming to some and they don't even have to do anything extra to get it!

NewsNationNow.com reports that "The payments are for those who didn’t claim a Recovery Rebate Credit on their 2021 tax returns. That credit was available to people who missed one of the COVID stimulus payments or didn’t receive the full amount".

The amount of money that some will be getting should help to offset the expenses that they racked up over the Holiday.

Lendintree.com reports that: "On average, those who took on debt spent $1,181, up from $1,028 in 2023. Across all years of our holiday survey, this debt figure was lowest at $986 in 2015".

Hopefully you have a plan to get the debt taken care of and perhaps you will be part of the IRS payout that will be happening to start 2025. As far as filing taxes for 2024, the window will begin soon! The filing season for 2024 tax returns starts on January 27, 2025. If you are getting a refund, that will also help with those credit card bills!