New York State Requires $100 For Kids’ Lemonade Stands Now?

$100. In some parts of New York State, yes you do need to buy a permit in order to operate a lemonade stand even if you are a kid trying to do it for charity.

It seems crazy but there are certain spots and towns that have regulations on whether or not you can have a lemonade stand this summer.

For example if you are in Cheektowaga, New York you will have to get a peddler's permit. That is the type of permit that is required if you are ever selling goods including a lemonade stand. The permit cost $100. But as you can imagine there are a lot of lemonade stands around Western New York that do not have a permit in fact I bet your local police officer will probably stop and buy a few glasses before they ever issue a ticket. If you are trying to get a permit for a lemonade stand for example in Cheektowaga you have to go to the Cheektowaga Town Court and request a permit in person. It might actually cost you a little more depending on where you live because you need a background check that might cost you more.

It is certainly something crazy to think that you need a permit for a lemonade stand. Though there has to be a rule or regulation because people would take advantage of it.

Just keep that in mind next time you decide you want to have a lemonade stand.