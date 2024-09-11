New York State Requests You “Don’t Drive” On These Days

The fall in New York State brings the best weather of the entire year! From Buffalo, to Albany, New York State has a special request that may allow you to enjoy the weather even more.

From Buffalo, to Albany, the summer weather will stick around for the next few days, and the last week of summer. By now, we have been through the heat and humidity, the rain of the spring and the snowstorms of the winter and are ready for the payoff that Autumn brings to the Empire State.

Warm days and cooler nights are almost here, and it presents a great opportunity to "Get There Green".

According to a post on the social media sight, "X", formerly known as Twitter, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is asking drivers to park their gas powered vehicles and find a way to Get There Green.

In the post it was noted that "Take action to fight climate change! Get There Green! is taking place September 22 – 29 and you can help by taking at least one trip during that time using green transportation".

New York State is trying to lead the nation and eliminate the carbon footprint statewide. As the DEC says, the goal is to "meet our nation-leading economy-wide greenhouse gas emission reduction goals of 40% of 1990 emission levels by 2030, 85% by 2050, and ultimately net-zero".

Enjoy the fall and the fresh air and think about adding a green trip to the first week of the season!