New York State Removing “28,560 Cars From The Roads”

Big money is being spent by New York State that aims to help reduce the same amount of greenhouse gases that are equivalent to the amount produced by nearly 30,000 gas powered cars.

New York State is committed to reducing the carbon footprint that it has. From Buffalo, to Albany, New York State is trying to lower the greenhouse gases that are emitted and try to eliminate, or reduce, the amount of fossil fuels that are used. This can mean in cars, in homes or on farms.

According to multiple reports and a press release, New York State has set aside millions of dollars for farms to get up to date and up to speed with the goals of eliminating more greenhouse gases. More than $33 million is being granted to help farmers reduce greenhouse gas emissions and other environmental protections.

New York State indicated that it has a goal to be the leader in helping it's dozens of farms to reduce their carbon footprint. "Altogether, the projects are estimated to reduce greenhouse gases by 120,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent per year – the equivalent of removing 28,560 gasoline powered vehicles from the road for one year. This is nearly double the impact of the previous round of the program".

As the winter months approach, have you thought about how you could start to remove fossil fuels from your daily life? Perhaps you are already considering, or have purchased an electric vehicle? With the rising costs of electric and other utilities, some families are just trying to get by with what they have.