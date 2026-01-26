From Western New York all the way to New York City, all public schools will be off due to the weather on Monday.

The weather is from a storm that has stretched all the way from New Mexico all the way to Maine and New York State has been getting their share of the snow.

Is this really THAT bad of weather for New York State?

We have seen this weather before. Some are saying it is just casually snowing like it normally would in New York State. That is certainly true. It is certainly common for it to snow a foot of snow within a couple of days throughout the Winter, but nonetheless the times have changed and public schools will have a snow day so crews can take care of the roads.

Here is how much snow that you can expect Western New York can expect to get through Monday afternoon:

Niagara Falls will get up to 12 inches of snow

Hamburg, New York will get up to 15 inches of snow

Williamsville, New York will get up to 18 inches of snow

Holland, New York will get up to 18 inches of snow.

Buffalo, New York will get up to 12 inches of snow

Angola, New York will get up to 12 inches of snow

New York State is under a State of Emergency

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced that New York State is under a State of Emergency through Monday night at 7 PM. A lot of flights have been cancelled for Sunday and Monday.

The next scheduled holiday for all New York State Schools is Monday, February 16, 2026.