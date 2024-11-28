New York State Police On High Alert This Weekend

There is a renewed alert from the New York State Police as we enter Thanksgiving weekend across the Empire State.

While there are reports of slippery conditions in the Southern Tier and Central New York areas, the snow machine is about to dump more than a foot of lake effect snow over areas east of Lake Erie and Ontario.

Although police remind us to be safe in the snow when we drive, there are other factors and issues that have police watching the highways.

According to reports, New York State Police are cracking down on impaired and reckless drivers this week. Police said during last year's Thanksgiving holiday period, 2,000 drivers were arrested for DWI and 4300 were given speeding tickets.

Be alert and don't drink and drive or drive high this weekend. Keep in mind the "move over law" that is also in place in New York.

As far as the weather is concerned, there is a significant amount of snow for certain areas on the way this weekend as well.