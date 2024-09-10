New York State Police to Crackdown on This Fall

The New York State Police have announced that they are going to really make sure that nobody gets away with this.

New York State Troopers have warned drivers about cars illegally passing stopped school buses with their flashing red lights on. They say that there are thousands of drivers that pass illegally as kids are getting off the bus and they are warning you WILL get a ticket.

"When the reds are on, it means stop," said Trooper O'Callaghan. "It hasn't changed. A red light is a red light. A stop sign is a stop sign", according to WKBW.com. One of the most confusing law that people seem to have questions about is what if it is a thruway or divided road with a barrier. It does not matter. Any time a bus is on the road, even if its the thruway or Transit Road, it doesn't matter how big the road is, you must stop.

What is the fine for blowing past a bus with its red lights and stop sign on?

In New York State, the fine is up to 5 points on your license and a fine of up to $1,000

