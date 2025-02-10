New York State Officials Confirm Bird Flu In This Area

The coldest part of the winter is here and as we wait for the longer days and sunshine, there is a Bird Flu alert for portions of New York State.

The big story has been the price of eggs and here in New York State, restaurants are feeling the pain as well and having to pass the prices on down to customers.

But how much of New York is impacted and where are the Bird Flu cases being found in New York State.

According to multiple reports, for the first time since the start of an outbreak, a case of the bird flu has been confirmed in Rockland County.

In a story from Rockland County officials, it was noted that "It was recently confirmed by Cornell University, College of Veterinary Medicine, that a wild Canada goose found at a lake in Rockland County tested positive for bird flu".

If you happen to see many dead birds, like geese, you can report them to New York State for further investigation.

"Typical symptoms of HPAI include diarrhea, discharge from the nose, coughing and sneezing, and incoordination, but many birds may show no symptoms before death. There may be multiple sick or dead animals in a single location".

As far as the regular flu, New York State is seeing some increased numbers and hopefully we are reaching the peak?