Massive $11 Million Cabin For Sale In New York State

There are few things more spectacular than living on a lake and enjoying the peace and quiet of the wilderness. Combine that with the majesty of the Adirondack Mountains and you have the perfect combination. This home in Lake Placid, New York is the ideal location.

There are some who say, "dreams are free". However, this massive home is not. If you have a measly $11.8 million saved up, this could be yours! Truthfully, it is worth every penny. With the views, access to the lakes and mountains and log cabin aesthetics, this home is the gem of the Adirondack.

The current Powerball jackpot is closing in on $600 million and if you were to win this place would be a no brainer. Buy it and you still have millions to play with.

Check out this behemoth cabin at 14 Yacht Club Way in Lake Placid, New York.

Massive Lake Placid Mansion For Sale Gallery Credit: Clay Moden

The biggest selling points of any home, in any location, are the amount of rooms, bathrooms and kitchen. This place has 9 beds, 9 baths and the kitchen is something that you would easily see in a magazine or a fancy show on HGTV/Cooking Channel.

Welcome to Camp Longview on Lake Placid, an extraordinary waterfront estate that defines luxury living in the Adirondack Park. Set on a 1.16 acre lot, this property offers breathtaking lake and mountain views. The main house, guest house, and boathouse exemplify the timeless elegance of Adirondack decor.

Since dreams are free, imagine having a cup of coffee to start the day on the gorgeous porch or an evening glass of wine in the boat house after a long day of swimming, boating or just lounging and dreaming.

Massive Adirondack Mountain Home For Sale Gallery Credit: Clay Moden