Massive News For Drinkers And Boozers In New York State

There is some big news for all of those who love to have some drinks in the local tavern or bar here in New York State.

The new year will be here soon. Have you decided where you will celebrate? There are some who simply will not go out on what some call "amateur night". The bars will be packed with crowds and the music and lights will be bright and loud! For some that sounds like a great night. For others, not so much.

No matter what your ideal night out looks like, the next time you go to a bar in New York State, you won't need to worry about bringing your plastic ID.

Here in New York State, you need to be 21 to be served alcohol in a bar or restaurant or even at a ball game or concert. However, the way you show proof and what is accepted is changing.

According to reports, New York State bars can now accept mobile ID for age identification.

How do you get a mobile ID in New York State? Here is what the New York State DMV has to say...

This is going to be great news for those who are sick of having to bring a wallet or remember to grab your ID when you switch purses to go out. How many times have you forgotten to bring the plastic ID with you or forgot that you gave it to someone to hold it for you? This new policy could be a game changer for you.