Mammoth, Massive Mansion For Sale In New York State [PICS]

If you want a deluxe home that is also energy efficient, this home in Marilla, New York is what you are looking for.

Here in New York State, there are many who are saying we will all be forced to go green and remove anything that is powered by or heated with natural gas or other fossil fuels. If that comes to be, your own solar panels would be a game changer in the all electric world.

This home has it all! From a luxurious pool, to plenty of space for a larger family and even a beautiful long driveway to welcome you home! Check out 11411 Stolle Road in Marilla, New York.

Exceptional Victorian Manor on a 10 acre lot in East Aurora/Marilla. From the grand entrance to the sprawling floorplan, to the professional chef's kitchen, this house is a dream. 5 potentially 6 massive bedrooms all with en suite. The seller has added a second garage with a lift. Geothermal and Solar are the main utility services and the 1000 gallon propane and whole house generator make this house self sustaining.

The real estate market in Western New York has been hot and most of the agents in the area will tell you that much of the time the big issue is inventory. This home is available for the right buyer, with the right money. The asking price is $1.54 million.

The house is incredible and has 10 acres to play with. It is one of those homes that when you pull in the driveway, you can leave the hard workday behind and just relax surrounded by peace and quiet.

