New York State Will Be Very Lucky With Upcoming Storm System
We're already a full week into the month of December, which is pretty amazing. We only have three and a half weeks left in 2023 and have not seen a huge snowstorm yet, although we did have fairly significant lake effect snowfall off Lake Erie and Lake Ontario last week.
The National Weather Service forecasts that Western and Central New York (along with the entire state) will be abnormally warm for the next 7-10 days, which will have temperatures in the 40's and even near 50 by this Sunday...however, there's a major weather system heading for the region this Sunday.
There's a huge front that will rip through the Midwest, Great Lakes and Northeast this Saturday and Sunday, which will bring heavy downpours to New York. It could be a soaking rain with wind on Sunday, but as bad as that may seem, New York State actually got very lucky when it comes to the weather system.
On the western side of this front, the story will be snow and wind. In fact, Ryan Hall forecasts blizzard-like conditions for places such as Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana and even parts of Ohio.
For us it's a whole lot of rain.
This is a tricky time of year because the slightest change in temperature or wind direction can be the difference in rain vs. snow, or some snow and a lot of snow. The lake temperatures are still warm enough for the lake effect machine, while this time of year won't be the coldest air of the year, so then we have to worry about heavy, wet snow and ever-changing forecasts.
The good news is we don't have to worry about the threat of a major snowstorm in New York State for at least the next week or two.
Study Names the 12 Best Towns to Retire to in New York State
Gallery Credit: Dan Bahl
The Top 10 Snowiest Cities in New York State
Gallery Credit: Megan
50 Celebrities Born In New York State
Gallery Credit: Karolyi