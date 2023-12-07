New York State Will Be Very Lucky With Upcoming Storm System

We're already a full week into the month of December, which is pretty amazing. We only have three and a half weeks left in 2023 and have not seen a huge snowstorm yet, although we did have fairly significant lake effect snowfall off Lake Erie and Lake Ontario last week.

The National Weather Service forecasts that Western and Central New York (along with the entire state) will be abnormally warm for the next 7-10 days, which will have temperatures in the 40's and even near 50 by this Sunday...however, there's a major weather system heading for the region this Sunday.

Get our free mobile app

There's a huge front that will rip through the Midwest, Great Lakes and Northeast this Saturday and Sunday, which will bring heavy downpours to New York. It could be a soaking rain with wind on Sunday, but as bad as that may seem, New York State actually got very lucky when it comes to the weather system.

On the western side of this front, the story will be snow and wind. In fact, Ryan Hall forecasts blizzard-like conditions for places such as Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana and even parts of Ohio.

For us it's a whole lot of rain.

This is a tricky time of year because the slightest change in temperature or wind direction can be the difference in rain vs. snow, or some snow and a lot of snow. The lake temperatures are still warm enough for the lake effect machine, while this time of year won't be the coldest air of the year, so then we have to worry about heavy, wet snow and ever-changing forecasts.

The good news is we don't have to worry about the threat of a major snowstorm in New York State for at least the next week or two.

Study Names the 12 Best Towns to Retire to in New York State If you want to spend your post-working days in the Empire State, a study has tabbed these 12 New York towns as the best to retire to. Gallery Credit: Dan Bahl

The Top 10 Snowiest Cities in New York State If you love all things winter, then chances are you live in one of these cities. Road Snacks compiled a new list of the state's snowiest places by looking into their annual snowfall rates and determining the average amount.

So hang onto your snow shovels. This list throws some major curveballs - but it's all facts. Gallery Credit: Megan