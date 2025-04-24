The 55th Earth Day celebration is this week, and across New York State, there are dozens of ways to get involved. However, there is one simple way for everyone to make a difference right each and every day.

It is so nice to see the sunshine return this week. After a long and cold winter, with plenty of snow, those of us who live in Western New York are ready to get back outside!

But now that the snow has melted and the mud is drying up, we are starting to see a nasty reminder of what people have left behind.

Earth Day 2025

The 55th anniversary of Earth Day was held on Tuesday, April 22nd and the theme this year was all about renewable and green energy! From Buffalo to Albany, groups were out doing various projects aimed at preserving our great planet and the environment around us.

There are constant meetings all year round with the Earth Day mission on the agenda.

"Earth Day’s 2025 theme is OUR POWER, OUR PLANET, calling for everyone to unite around renewable energy so we can triple clean electricity by 2030".

Act Now To Make Our Planet Great Again

There are ways that every person, young and old, can make a difference. I try not to preach about things too often. However, there is one thing that does drive me a little crazy, when I see litter along a road or in the woods! It is not necessary and comes with some hefty fines here in New York State.

In New York, the fines can range from $50 to $500, depending on the offense and the location of the offense! Littering near a railroad (subway) can also lead to a big fine.

"Any second or subsequent violation by a fine not to exceed five hundred dollars and/or a requirement to perform services for a public or not-for-profit corporation, association, institution, or agency not to exceed eight hours".

You Can Help

We can all do our part to make the area we live in look green and great. The biggest areas of litter are along the roads and at off-ramps. Keep your trash in the car until you get to a place to properly put it or recycle it.