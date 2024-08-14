New York State Lake Undergoes Massive Change

The summer of 2024 is fading fast and across New York State you can feel the fall starting to creep in. But for those who are trying to squeak out summer fun and some swimming, there is one lake that has undergone a change.

We are so blessed to have some amazing, natural resources here in the Empire State. From Niagara Falls, to the Adirondack Mountains, this state is loaded with outdoor adventures.

But Mother Nature always wins and there has been a temperature change that is catching the attention of many who love the Great Lakes.

At last check, as of Friday August 9th, the water temperature on Lake Ontario has dropped to a chilly 45 degrees!



That is a stark comparison to the neighboring Great Lakes. For example, Lake Erie was sitting at a comfortable 77 degrees!

What does that mean? It means that if you love to swim, Lake Ontario is going to be cold! You may want to consider using a pool to cool off in comfort. It also means that that cooler air that is passing over Lake Erie is going to spark a few lake effect RAIN showers! The same way that the lake snow machine works is the same way the lake rain sprinkler works. The cool air passing over the warm lake water will produce enough moisture to fill the clouds and drop rain over portions of Western New York state.

The flip of the water temperature on Lake Ontario is a normal, although annoying, occurrence.