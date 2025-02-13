New York State Is Collecting This Unique $25 Fine

There is a law on the books that impacts every gas station and fueling station that operates in New York State.

As the cold air continues to grip the Empire State, we are all looking forward to spring! But students and families across New York State are preparing for a mid-winter road trip.

Are you traveling during the winter break?

While I was in my truck this past week, I noticed that one of my truck's tires was low on air. After swiping my credit card to pay for it, I wondered if it was actually legal to charge for air in New York State.

The proper air tire pressure is vital to good fuel mileage. However, it is also very effective in winter driving conditions. In fact, there are some areas where drivers will "air down" their tires on their vehicles to get better traction in deeper snow.

But New York State does require gas stations to have a functioning air pump. While there have been attempts to, and bills presented, to keep the air free, there is no law that states a gas station has to give it away.

According to the law: "Any dealer must provide on the premises where motor fuel is sold at retail for use in motor vehicles a functioning motor driven air compressor capable of inflating automobile tires for use by customers during hours in which such station is open for business".

If a gas/fueling station is found to be out of compliance, New York State can slap them with a $25 fine per day.

President's Day week will be here soon, and if you plan to travel, it is a good reminder to check the tires on your vehicle. A pro tip is to bring spare change for the air pump in case you need air. Many of the pumps only take change and some will take a credit card.

It is frustrating that we have to pay for air but when you are in a pinch, you are left with little option unless you carry a mini compressor.