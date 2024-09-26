New York State Is Aware Of This “Paralyzing Virus”

We are almost through the first few weeks of school here in New York State and the cold, flu and other viruses are starting to make their rounds. But there is one virus that has many health officials on alert.

The COVID-19 pandemic may be over, but there are some things that are still present from that era. For example, many people are more "germ aware". For the most part, people wash their hands more often, use masks when they feel it's necessary and try to keep a safe distance from crowds when there is a reported outbreak or uptick in COVID cases.

But the most recent virus that is being talked about sounds a little more scary considering there is currently no cure for it.

According to many reports, this virus known as enterovirus D68, has a history of paralyzing kids. NBC posted on "X", formerly Twitter, that: "The enterovirus D68 that sometimes paralyzes children is spreading in the U.S., raising worries about a possible rise in polio-like illnesses. September is typically the biggest month for these cases".

The New York State Department of Health constantly monitors new viruses and any outbreak of viruses. For example, New York State announced that they are watching for " Oropouche virus".