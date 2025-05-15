The unofficial start to summer is almost here and across New York State we are ready for some fun on the water!

As we move to the second half of May, and the Memorial Day weekend, there are some boating laws that everyone needs to be aware of before they get on the lakes.

As a father of four kids, the age requirements when it comes to boats is something I have been checking out.

The sun will be shining this week in some areas of New York State and the boat yards and launches are ready.

loading...

Who Can Register A Boat Or Own A Boat In New York

The New York State DMV is pretty clear about the boat registrations laws in that any boat, big or small, that is powered by a motor needs to be registered.

"In New York, boats (watercraft) without a motor do not need to be registered. If you use a motor (electric or fuel-driven), regardless of the size of your boat or the motor, you must register your boat".

But the age of the person who owns the boat seems to be wide open.

"There is no age requirement to own or register a boat in New York. However, there are restrictions according to age for legal operation".

Make sure you have taken the proper boat operation course and have the proper paperwork after completing the classes before you drive the boat this summer.