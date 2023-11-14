Attention New York State, Google Is Deleting These

The days of not ever checking your email and letting them pile up may be over soon for some in New York State. If you have not been active on certain email accounts, they are going to be gone shortly.

There are some people who have thousands and, in some cases, hundreds of thousands of unchecked or uncleared emails on their phone. There are some who just have an email account and only use it for social media accounts or for stores and apps.

Google will delete millions of Gmail accounts on December 1. The company said that it will delete accounts that have not been used or signed into for at least two years.

You better get busy checking those accounts or seeing if you have one. The countdown is on and the deadline is less than three weeks away.

I spoke with one Gmail user who said, "Hopefully this will also purge any inactive Twitter (X) accounts that are linked to those accounts as well"

This is a big task when you consider how many people, and users, there are on Gmail.

