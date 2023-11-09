New York State Getting A Massive, New Casino

Calling all gamblers in New York State, there is some big news! An new casino is going to be coming to New York City in the near future.

As we are seeing more and more sports betting here in New York State, there are more and more people who are interested in having fun at a casino and the owner of the New York Mets is hoping to capitalize on that!

According to reports, Mets owner Steve Cohen is unveiling his plan for a casino in Queens. The proposed entertainment complex, dubbed "Metropolitan Park," would be an eight-billion-dollars gaming center, hotel and music venue near Citi Field.

The new facility will also include a music venue!

There are some who think that sports betting is having an affect on some professional sports. Are the outcomes of some of these games being swayed by betting? Most likely they are not. However, when your team loses in a close game or a call does not go in your team's favor, it is hard not to think that way.

New York State does need a few more music venues. Here in the Western New York area, we are limited to only a few and there is a big need for some sort of mid-level type of venue.

