The Strait of Hormuz has been closed and gas and oil prices might skyrocket here in New York State.

The Strait of Hormuz is the body of water that is between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman and is a major route for oil to be shipped around the world.

The news that Strait of Hormuz will be a big story for this week following the United States conducting "Operation Midnight Hammer" over the weekend in an effort to eliminate the nuclear threat that some fear was immediate in Iran.

As far as the current prices to fill up that tank, the average in New York State is $3.20 per gallon according to the AAA. IF the prices were to double, $6 per gallon would certainly hurt. However, it is not likely. Other countries around the globe also need the Strait of Hormuz to be open for their fuel as well.

Gas Limits In New York State

Here in New York State, there are laws in place that limit the amount of gas that you can store on your property.