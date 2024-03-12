New York State DMV Posts Warning To All Drivers

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles has a new warning and alert for drivers across the Empire State after this past weekend's time change.

The spring will officially be here in just a few more days. This past weekend, portions of New York State may have seen the last blast of winter weather as some lake enhanced snow dropped a few inches of new snow. However, the sun will be shining this week and the temps will warm back up. If you don't have spring fever yet, get ready.

With the warmer weather and the time change, there are certain affects on your body. First and foremost is lack of sleep. Yes, it was only an hour that we lost. However, speaking from experience today, it hits you harder when the week starts and reality sets in.

NY's Department of Motor Vehicles is warning motorists about the risks of drowsy driving. Drowsiness and fatigue have been known to affect a driver's reaction time and judgment which might trigger a crash.

According to the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA), 24 hours without sleep has similar effects on driving ability as having a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.10 percent. GHSA also estimates that drowsy driving is a contributing factor in 328,000 crashes nationwide annually, and more than half of them involve drivers 25-years-old and younger.

As far as spring weather, it is coming after this round of winter.

