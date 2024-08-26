New York State Dad’s 5 Rules For Back To School

The cold and flu season are starting to take over New York State. With back to school approaching from Niagara Falls to Albany, it is time to really remember what your mom and dad taught you about staying healthy through the year.

As a father of four kids, under eight years old, I am constantly reminding them of a few things to help stay healthy. These are things that will help them to fight off most of the colds and flu that are going around at school. Honestly, these are tactics that we all should remember. And, post COVID pandemic, it seems that we are all more "germ aware" and maybe a few of us are germ phobic.

Dadvice For Staying Healthy

I would never boast that I know it all when it comes to being a father, and certainly am no doctor. However, just like most dads, I have experienced many things, and made many mistakes, and those mistakes have taught me these things that I feel are necessary to share.

New York Dad's Five Rules For Winter Gallery Credit: Clay Moden

There are few things that make a parent feel more helpless than when your kid is sick. It throws everything off. There is always the big decision of whether or not to send them to school, and who will stay home with the child? You want to get your kid better as quickly as possible, but it never fails that a kid will get sick when things are crazy at work, or, you have an important meeting to be a part of.