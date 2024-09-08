New York State Cracks Down on New Licenses Problem

New York State is starting to crack down on a problem that has been happening regarding people's license in New York State.

New York State joined the State-To-State Verification Service with the goal of preventing people from having their IDs invalidated.

The main goal is to make sure that nobody has active IDs in other states.

Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns said that this issue has been found in individuals who share their time between multiple states.

"Most importantly what we are talking about here is credentials," he said, adding "I'll repeat it: Participating authorities are required to limit a person to one credential."

Local officials are encouraging anyone with more than one identification card or drivers license to turn the extra cards in at their local DMV, according to WGRZ.com.

NEXT: There are nearly 1,500 people in Western New York who have their license suspended and they don't even know it. Back during the pandemic, people who needed to update their eye examination could do so with a 'self test'. Now that the pandemic is over, those laws are no longer in place and if needed, you need to go get a proper test and submit your results.

Some people who have not done it and therefore their license has been suspended and they might not even know it. In order to check if you need to update your eye exam, you can check here. If you need to update your test, it is a simple process to upload your document online.