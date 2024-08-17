New York State Bans Companies From Doing This

It was super annoying when restaurants or other companies did this in New York State and now it is banned forever.

You know when you find gift cards lying around the house and they are years old. Sometimes you might not have anything on them because the company deducts money off the gift card because you didn't use it within a certain time frame. Those days are long gone.

Inactivity fees are banned in New York State.

Now, this is only for gift cards that were bought on or after December 10, 2022. New York State has a chart that offers guidance on your gift cards. They have been trying to phase out inactivation fees since 2010, but have given restaurants some time adjust to the new laws.

Now, the companies CAN have the gift cards expire, but the law has drastically changed. Companies were able to have them expire in as little as a few months, but now the law states that they cannot expire for at least 9 years. It is important to note that they do not have HAVE to expire, but if a company wants the gift card to expire they can legally do so.