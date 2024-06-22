Grocery Stores Have Now Banned Selling These in New York State

These are now officially not allowed to be sold in grocery stores in New York State. The ban went into effect starting in April.

Back in October, Governor Hochul signed a law stating that New York State will be the first state to ban selling over-the-counter weight loss and muscle-building supplements to minors. Apparently, there is not enough evidence of safety to consume.

Over-the-counter diet pills and muscle-building supplements are inadequately regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and are often sold without any scientific evidence of their safety or effectiveness. Some products have been found to include dangerous ingredients linked to serious health risk including stroke, testicular cancer, liver damage, and death", according to Harvard.

What about whey protein in powder forms? Those are OK.

protein powders

protein drinks

If a store is caught selling to a minor, the first offense is a $500 fine. New York State is the first state to impose the ban for minors. California recently got close to passing a similar law, but it was recently vetoed.