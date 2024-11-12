If you get caught your fines start at $250 and if you get caught again in New York State it doubles.

Earlier in the year, it was announced that New York State would be banning hotels from having plastic shampoo and conditioner bottles in hotel rooms in an effort to stop so much waste. Will hotels start using glass bottles for their shampoos and conditioners? Will they ban the shampoo all together?

It is important to note that this is going to be only for hotels that have 50 or more rooms. Other states will be looking at New York State as to how it goes and how it is handled. If hotels do not accomodate the new law by January 1, 2025, then here are the fines:

The first offense is $250

The second offense is $500

That money will be designated to go to New York State's Environmental Protection Fund.

New York State is not shy on being progressive in some of the specific laws and items that are banned and changed. In April, New York State banned something at the grocery store. Governor Hochul signed a law stating that New York State will be the first state to ban selling over-the-counter weight loss and muscle building supplements to minors. Apparently, there is not enough evidence of safety to consume.

