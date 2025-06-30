As we start the summer break across New York State, residents and drivers are asked to pay close attention to the speed zones in certain areas over the next few months.

It is hard to beat the summer in New York State. From the Great Lakes, to the Adirondacks, to New York City, there are some amazing things to see and do!

But when you get behind the wheel, the most important thing to remember this summer is to focus on what you are doing.

According to multiple reports, the speed zone in certain areas around schools is staying below 30 for the summer.

Dramatic Speed Zone Drop For Portions Of New York State

In places like Albany, the summer sessions will begin and that means kids and teachers will still be walking in these areas. Watch your speed!

"As the school year comes to a close, we want to remind everyone that some schools will hold summer sessions at many locations throughout Albany".

Here in New York State, we have two season; winter and construction. As far as traveling in work zones this summer, be mindful of your speeds and stay alert! IN some areas that you drive in there will be cameras and automated speed enforcement. New York State explains how it works.. "The system uses radar to identify any vehicle traveling equal to or faster than the posted speed limit, triggering the system to capture photos and the speed of the passing vehicle".