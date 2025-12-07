New York State public schools are adding brand new subjects in 2026, which some are saying a very long overdue. Personal finance is not only going to be a subject, but it is going to be a curriculum for the kids in New York State Public High Schools starting next year.

How much debt are you in?

The average credit card debt per household is about 7,000 dollars. Of course, you can sign up for one nearly on your way out of high school at the age of 18 years old. You have never learned this very real-life, important skill of finance and how to use a credit card. That is why there is such a outcry from people to teach kids personal finance in schools so kids can have an understanding more of what they are dealing with once they leave high school at 18 years old.

Now, the learning will not just be for high schools. It will be more of a focus as kids get older, but personal finance will begin being taught in 4th grade.

The change will start immediately. According to the Times Union:

The board decided not to require a stand-alone course. Instead, students must learn some of the topics by the time they finish middle school and address it again before high school graduation. Beginning in the 2027-28 school year, students will also have to be introduced to the topic by the end of fourth grade.