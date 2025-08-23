It was a very sad day in New York as 5 people were killed on Monday afternoon after a tour bus rolled over on the New York State Thruway. The 90 was shut down forcing drivers to get off at either Pembroke or the Depew exits.

The traffic was backing up severely on Transit Road and Gennese Road throughout Williamsville and Lancaster. Not only were there agencies on the 90 helping out the bus crash victims such as Batavia, New Yok, Clarence, New York, Bowmansville, New York, Corfu, Millgrove, East Amherst, Elma, Spring Brook and so many more, but there were so many agencies that were needed to direct the local traffic that was quickly becoming an issue on side streets as cars got off of the Thruway during rush hour.

5 people have passed away in the major bus accident that happened on the Thruway on the New York State Thruway. The group was going from Niagara Falls to New York City. The bus did not crash with any other cars. According to New York State Police spokesman James O'Callaghan, the bus lost control, hit the median, then slid to the south shoulder and rolled over and some officials pointed out that it is a distracted driving case and no mechanical errors are to blame. The passengers ranged in age from 1 to 74.

What was the tour bus company that was involved with the accident on the New York State Thruway?

The tour bus company that was involved is called The M&Y Tour Inc. and they have 9 charter buses and 20 drivers. The tour bus company is based in Staten Island and was doing a day trip to Niagara Falls.

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul reacted to the accident on social media shortly after the incident happened.The M&Y Tour Inc.