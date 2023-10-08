New York Families Get Massive Disney Parks Discount

If you are considering a trip to visit Mickey and all his friends, there is some great news this week! The fall just started and we are only a few weeks in to the newest school year. However, now is the time to plan that family vacation for 2024.

The spring break will be here before you know it. Although the winter seems to drag on, the days do fly by and soon we will be headed to the airport for our sun and fun in March!

There are reports that one of the most popular destinations for families is going to offer a large discount.

Disney has announced it will be setting ticket prices lower for 2024 but it is for a limited time only.

Starting October 24th,you can get tickets to Disneyland Resort theme parks for as low as $50 a day, which will be good for visits between January 8th and March 10th next year. Walt Disney World in Florida is also offering a package deal on November 14th with discounted kids’ tickets that can be used from March 3rd to June 30th, 2024.

New York Post reports that:

Business at amusement parks took a hit during the pandemic in 2020 and 2021 as the spread of COVID-19 forced closures and hit attendance.