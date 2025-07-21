For many years, the education system in New York State has been one of the best in the nation. The New York State Department of Education and the State University of New York system, which are responsible for primary and secondary education in the Empire State, have a long history of being leaders in education.

One of the things that New York helped to pioneer was the Regents Exam system. Regents exams, which are a form of standardized tests that are given in New York State high schools, have been a requirement for students to pass in order to earn a Regents High School Diploma, which was the functional equivalent of an honors diploma.

The exams, which have been given in some form since 1866, have seen many changes over the years. These changes include several revisions based on how curricula have changed over the last 150-plus years. After a recent update by the New York State Board of Regents, the exams are set to undergo a major change in the coming years.

New York State Getting Rid Of Regents Exams

Under a new proposal that was issued by the New York State Education Department, it seems that the Regents Exam has seen its last days, and it will be going away very soon.

As part of the State Education Department's New York Inspires plan, the state's new Portrait of a Graduate will cause many things to change in the Empire State. One of the changes coming is that Regents Exams will be completely phased out by the 2027-28 school year.

In addition to phasing out Regents Exams, New York State will adopt a single diploma standard, replacing the various types of Regents Diplomas that students can currently earn.

Our objective is to provide greater opportunities for children to learn and grow, to be heard and valued, and to showcase their skills and knowledge. With this plan, we’re doing so much more than just preparing our students to graduate, we’re empowering them to lead, innovate, and contribute meaningfully to their communities.

-Betty A. Rosa, New York State Department of Education Commissioner

This is just a couple of the several changes that are on the horizon for New York students. You can read the full report and the state's timeline for changes here on the New York State Education website.