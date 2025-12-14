New York State Residents URGING Kathy Hochul to Stop This Immediately

New Yorkers are very passionate about this and they want New York State Governor Kathy Hochul to veto this immediately--assisted suicide is a very prominent subject that has come up across the United States.

It is quite the debate. Should people who have life-ending sicknesses be able to make a decision to have life-ending medication from their doctor? It is something that has been up for debate for a few years in New York State. In 2019, former Governor Andrew Cuomo says he would sign legislation allowing people with a terminal illness to seek life-ending medication.

Is assisted suicide legal in New York State?

There are a handful of states that currently allow this to happen, but New York State is on the verge of singing the bill. It is not currently an active law. The proposed law is called New York's Medical Aid in Dying Act.

What will New York's Medical Aid in Dying Act allow and when?

If it becomes a law, here it is how it will work. The requirements for assisted suicide in New York State are the following:

you have to be terminally ill with less than 6 months to live

You have to get confirmation from two different doctors

The medication will be self-administered

As of right now it is on the desk for Governor Hochul and it is up to her to veto the law. A lot of other countries, including Canada have a measure for assisted suicide. It is a very controversial debate.