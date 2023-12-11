New Warnings And Alerts For New York State

There are new warnings and an updated alert for New York State after a shooting took this week at a Hanukkah celebration.

The current war in the Middle East has tensions high all over the globe. The fear is that crimes against various groups pf people may be sparked as a result of what we are seeing on TV and online. Both sides of the conflict seem to have increased the biases and hatred for one another.

New York State is renewing it's alert for it's residents. The second largest Jewish population in the world is here in New York State.

Those who want to report a hate or bias crime will also be able to fill out a form online, which is monitored by the Hate and Bias Prevention Unit. Hochul says the unit is ready to assist community members who may need help filing complaints, organizing educational programs, or providing conflict resolution.

