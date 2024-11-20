It looks like Western New York malls are making a comeback.

Even though it seems as though stores across the country are slowly closing up shop and exiting their one-popular destinations inside local malls, a few popular malls here in Western New York have added some exciting additions.

According to Rochester’s 13 WHAM, Eastview Mall in Victor, one of the largest malls in New York State, announced three new additions that will be joining the retail space.

Bespoke Menswear, which specializes in custom-tailored suits and outerwear, recently opened their first retail location this past August in Buffalo’s Walden Galleria. They’re now expanding their footprint to a second location inside Eastview, in the Von Maur wing next to Madewell.

Additionally, another upscale store will be making a return to Western New York, as Brooks Brothers is coming back to Eastview Mall with a 5,440 square-foot space across from Journey’s in the main court.

Finally, Eastview Mall, which already houses entertainment destinations like Dick’s House Of Sport and Adventures In Climbing, is bringing in another family-friendly spot. Fun Spot Arcade can now be found in the food court, and is sure to be a hit with the kids.

