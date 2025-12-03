There is a new cheeseburger chain that has come to New York State, and there are 2 locations now in New York State, including Albany and Cheektowaga, New York.

The cheeseburger chain is quickly opening up New York State locations. The latest location to get confirmed is going to be a hot spot in the Depew and Cheektowaga area. There is a very popular corner that they are taking over. Holy Burger is taking over the Tim Hortons location that is on the corner of Broadway and Dick Road, which was a great location, but for some reason, Tim Hortons could not make it work. There were times when residents thought that the location was closed or something was wrong, and would often voice that on social media.

But people are VERY excited for Holy Burger to come. Think 5 Guys, but different. That type of menu and food will be served. They are currently working on the new location right now and are expected to have the new location open before the holidays.

Where is the Holy Burger in Depew or Cheektowaga?

3941 Broadway, Cheektowaga, NY 14227

Where is the Holy Burger in Albany?

1012 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12205

Where is the Holy Burger in New York City?

34 Canal St, New York, NY 10002

Where is the best cheeseburger in Western New York?

Buffalo Burger Bros

Augie's

Allen Burger Venture

Juicy Burger

The Salty Chefs

Burger Authority

Cluck Cluck Moo Moo

What else would you put on the list to check out one of the best burgers in Western New York?