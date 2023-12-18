Have You Seen This New Pizza Location in South Buffalo?

The City of Buffalo is known for the Bills, Sabres, snow, good neighbors and amazing bar food.

Seriously, if you want great wings and pizza, Western New York has you covered. There are an ungodly number of pizzerias in Western New York and when you compare the pizza places per capita (pizza places for every person), there's actually more than New York City, which is pretty wild to imagine.

Buffalo-style pizza is what we're known for but Buffalo also has quite a few New York style pizza places too, and one of the most popular is Gino & Joe's Pizza on Main Street in Buffalo.

Serving Buffalo for over 40 years, Gino & Joe's specializes in New York style pizza but did you know they just opened a brand new location on the border of South Buffalo?

Driving into work this morning, I realized this pizza location for Gino & Joe's was finally open. It's on the corner of Abbott and Southside, just beyond the South Buffalo entrance sign.

The site was formerly home to Jacobi's, which closed a couple of years ago. It remained dormant for a while before Gino & Joe's took over with this new location, which has a huge sign saying "Now Open."

South Buffalo is known for great pizza: Imperial, Mineo's, Wise Guys and Abbott Pizza are all staples in the community, and now we have another option, if you're looking for a New York style pizza place to choose from.

Has anyone seen it yet, driving down Abbott, McKinley or Southside?

