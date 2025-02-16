New, Dangerous Virus Is Now Appearing In New York State

As we are in the peak of a nasty flu season, there is a new health alert that comes from officials in New York State.

Trying to keep your family healthy is a priority for everyone. One of the things that we did learn from the COVID-19 pandemic is how to avoid germs. Social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands are just some of the ways to fight off viruses.

However, there is a new virus strain that has caused New York State to send an advisory.

According to multiple reports, a new mpox strain has been found in New York State.

The New York State Department of Health issued a health advisory Wednesday, saying a new strain of the viral disease has been confirmed in a person with symptoms who had recently traveled to Africa.

The New York State Department of Health website indicates that: "At present the risk to the public is low and there are no additional known community cases of mpox clade Ib".

There are still other viruses that the New York State Department of Health is monitoring.

We are constantly trying to get our kids to wash their hands and cough in their elbow or at least cover a cough or sneeze. But this season has been tough as the weather has kept us indoors more often and it is hard to get out and get the fresh air!