There are lots of reasons to say “I Heart New York, "like its gorgeous outdoor areas, its bustling cities, and arts and culture. That being said, there are still many former residents that chose to pack up and wave goodbye to the Empire State these past few years.

First of all, it’s no secret that living in New York State can be expensive (especially in a place like New York City, where rent and housing costs are some of the highest in the world), and the taxes across the state aren’t exactly on the lower side. Others may choose to leave New York because they’re just not a fan of the cold and winter weather that creeps in from October to March, and would rather live somewhere where they can get a tan all-year round– especially after retirement.

For those still in their 9 to 5 jobs, remote work has become more and more accessible, allowing employees to keep their jobs in New York while living somewhere more affordable (and warmer). We really shouldn’t be surprised that thousands of locals have chosen to say “see ya” and move out of their home state.

Thousands Of People In Recent Years Moving Out Of New York State

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, although less people moved last year than in 2022, there were still over 480,000 people that chose to leave New York State in 2023 and live elsewhere. But where is everyone going?

Here are the top 5 states New York State residents are moving to.

