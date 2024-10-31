2025’s Most Competitive Colleges In New York State

High school students across New York State are busy preparing for the laborious (and often overwhelming) college admissions process.

If your future plans include attending a four-year college or university, taking the right steps to prepare is essential– and it’s better to get ready sooner rather than later.

Visiting campuses, filling out applications, writing essays, taking prep courses for the SAT or ACT (but remember- a lot of schools no longer require it), and/or getting involved in extracurricular activities will likely be on a future college student’s agenda over the next several months, all so you can get a better shot at getting accepted into the school of your dreams.

If you don’t want to attend college too far away from home, there are plenty of fantastic institutions to choose from here in New York State. However, it’s important to keep in mind that some universities are easier to get “welcome” letters from than others. A

What Are The Toughest Schools To Get Into In New York State?

U.S. News & World Report recently came out with their rankings of the best colleges and universities across the country, and by breaking down their findings based on location and acceptance rates, we were able to determine how easy or difficult it will be to get into the New York State school you want to attend.

Keep scrolling to see where your future college is on the list…