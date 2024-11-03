If you ask Buffalo, New York, foodies which local spot serves the best burgers, we can guarantee one popular restaurant will be mentioned.

When Mister Sizzle's opened inside the Horsefeather’s Building in Buffalo in the summer of 2021, it was a hit immediately. Their vast menu of drool-worthy smash burgers, huge chicken sandwiches, and boozy milkshakes are a favorite among hungry locals. The popular eatery was even put in the national spotlight when it was featured on A&E’s “Best In Chow.”

Due to the high demand, it’s no surprise that locals were thrilled when Mister Sizzle’s announced they would be expanding to other areas of Western New York, including a north towns location on Transit Road in Clarence, as well as the south towns in Hamburg.

The Clarence location has yet to open, and there’s been no word of when it will officially bust open their doors to the hungry public. However, their buzzed-about new Hamburg location launched earlier this month.

Sadly, the dream of Mister Sizzle’s in the south towns was short-lived, and drooling fans were shocked after learning the brand new location had already closed up shop.

Mister Sizzle’s Closes New Hamburg Location

Man, that was quick.

The “Buffalo Since Always” burger spot unveiled a pop-up at 1 Buffalo Street in Hamburg (the former location of Juicy Burger) on October 10th. The pop-up offered a limited menu for takeout while construction on their new building was being finalized.

However, Buffalo News reports that merely a week later, a disagreement between the owners has put their official Hamburg launch on hiatus.

Why Did Mister Sizzles In Hamburg Close?

Founders and owners of Mister Sizzle’s, Casey and Chris Casas, are being sued by fellow owners John Pantalena and Misha Wagner for allegedly mismanaging funds. A stop work order was soon issued on the new Hamburg site, and an order was signed that prevents the Casas’s from withdrawing funds or taking any action without prior approval from the other owners.

The Casas deny the allegations, calling it “outright lies,” and will appear in court this December to refute the claims and get the restrictions thrown out.

It’s a bummer for burger lovers in the south towns, but at least their original location in Buffalo lives on for hungry Western New York residents.

