Millions of workers across New York State will see an increase in their paychecks starting in just a couple of weeks. The 3rd and final minimum wage increase is set to go into effect starting on January 1st.

Minimum Wage Increase Coming To New York State

Starting on January 1st, 2026, millions of workers in New York State will see an increase in their paychecks as the minimium wage is set to increase across the state.

The minimium wage will increase from $15.50 per hour to $16.00 per hour for most minimum wage workers in New York State. The minimium wage will increase from $16.50 to $17.00 per hour for minimium wage workers in Downstate New York.

This is the third and final minimium wage increase for New York State stemming from a bill that was passed into law back in 2017.

Starting in 2027, the minimium wage in New York State will no longer be a static number. The minimium wage will be adjusted every year based on the annual Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers for the Northeast Region.

READ MORE: NEW LAW IN NEW YORK STATE WILL REQUIRE BUSINESSES TO ACCEPT CASH AS PAYMENT IN 2026

This will keep the minimium wage in New York State in line with other states in the Northeast and also tie it to an increase in inflation.

Do you think $16.50 per hour is enough for minimium wage in New York State? Let me know HERE or send a message using our APP.

Get our free mobile app