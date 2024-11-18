Massive Traffic Law Changes In 2025 In New York State?

After a recent fatal accident on the New York State Thruway, there is a push to make laws tougher on drivers who don't follow the traffic laws.

The fall is moving fast, and the winter will be here soon. As we get the shorter days, snow and ice, there are going to be worse conditions on the roads. It is more important now than ever to pay attention when you drive.

But there are some things that state lawmakers are being asked to do that would not only potentially change the speed zones, it would educate drivers about the dangers of driving in and around work zones.

According to reports from this past weekend, the Civil Service Employees Association wants the state to implement stronger protections for highway workers.

We are more distracted than ever these days. From phone calls, to stress from work or family, there are so many things that are taking our attention away from being focused on the roads and what we are doing when we drive. This is a grim reminder that it only takes a second for things to go wrong when we drive.