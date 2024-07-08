Massive Text Scam Threatens New York State Drivers

As the summer rolls on, and the road trips and vacations continue, there are some criminals at work here in New York State. There is a new warning about a scam that as been circulating that may cost you big money if you are caught off guard.

With the Independence Day holiday over, and the weekend coming up, this will be a very busy few days of travel across New York State. Thousands will be hitting the road and headed back to home.

But before you climb in the car, you need to know about a texting scam that has been making it's rounds.

According to the New York State Thurway Authority, scammers have reached out to people claiming to be from Tolls by Mail NY and asking people to go to a website asking for personal data like their credit card number and social security number.

The post on "X", formerly Twitter, says: "E-ZPass or Tolls By Mail WILL NEVER send an email or contact you requesting sensitive personal information such as credit card number, social security, user names, passwords, etc".

The summer is just getting started and there are so many great things left to do and see. Be safe and stay alert this summer!