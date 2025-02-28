Massive Tax Exemption For These New York State Residents!

We are all looking to save money and we are all thinking about the current tax season. New York State is reminding residents about a possible exemption when it comes to taxes.

As we watch the prices of eggs start to soar, it seems we are all taking another look at the things we are buying and what is a priority versus a "want". People are also starting to consider becoming more self sufficient. For example, there are some who are trying to raise their own chickens instead of buying eggs.

Regardless of your financial plan, you still need to pay taxes. However, it may hurt a little less if you take advantage of some of the programs New York State offers.

If you are responsible for paying the school taxes for the property you own, the STAR program could be a way for you to save some money.

New York State reports that: "STAR exemption: a reduction on your school tax bill. If you’ve been receiving the STAR exemption since 2015, you can continue to receive it for the same primary residence. As long as you remain eligible, you’ll see a reduction on your school tax bill for the amount of your STAR exemption".

For those who are eligible to receive a STAR check, there is an option to have that money sent direct deposit to your bank.

As far as the income tax refund for the 2024 return, New York State gives you an easy way to track that refund. It seems that most people who have filed are getting their returns relatively quickly, within a week or so after filing.